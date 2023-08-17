American Petroleum Tankers Awarded $28.5 Million MSC Charter

Kinder Morgan's shipping arm, American Petroleum Tankers, has been awarded a $28,548,000 charter contract option for one of its MR tankers, Empire State.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced the deal earlier this week, stating the option is the third of the current contract, which includes a 12-month base period with three 12-month options and one 11-month option. If all options are exercised, work would run through July 23, 2025, and the cumulative value the deal would be $136,560,500.

The 600-foot Empire State is being used in support of the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, delivering petroleum products to DOD storage and distribution facilities worldwide.

The 331,000-barrel-capacity ship was built by San Diego shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO in 2010.

American Petroleum Tankers currently owns 16 Jones-Act-qualified MR tankers, managed by Crowley Maritime.