Thursday, December 9, 2021
American Salvage Association Elects New Leadership

December 6, 2021

Mike Jarvis with Lindsay Malen-Habib (Photo: ASA)

Trade group the American Salvage Association (ASA) announced a new leadership team at its annual general meeting in New Orleans last week.

Michael Jarvis, director of marine operations at Northstar Marine Inc was elected as the new ASA president.

Nadja Knoulton. president of Laredo Construction, Inc. will serve as ASA's new vice president.

Joseph Farrell III of Resolve Marine Group will be stepping into the ASA secretary/treasurer position.

Outgoing ASA president Lindsay Malen-Habib, Resolve Marine Group's manager of client services, will continue to serve on the association’s leadership team as immediate past president.

