American Salvage Association Names New Executive Director

The American Salvage Association (ASA) announced that Mike Dean has been appointed Executive Director. In this role, Dean is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction to the organization and ensuring that ASA’s mission and objectives are achieved. He oversees day-to-day operations, financial management, government affairs, working committees and ASA staff. Dean reports to ASA’s president, Joseph Farrell, III and works closely with ASA’s Executive Committee.

Dean is an industry veteran, brings 40 years of experience, and recognized for his distinguished civilian service at the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) based in Washington D.C. Early in his career he directed the development and oversaw the execution of the Navy’s worldwide underwater hull cleaning and underwater welding programs. As Director of NAVSEA’s Underwater Ship Husbandry Division, he led a staff of civilian and military engineers developing and executing complex underwater ship and submarine repair techniques and equipment. As the Executive Director of Salvage and Diving at NAVSEA, he served on the Navy’s Salvage Executive Steering Committee, oversaw resource planning, served as the Navy’s technical authority for Salvage and served as the senior acquisition officer for all program office acquisitions, among other responsibilities. Dean holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne.

In addition to the president of ASA, Dean will serve as the Association’s spokesperson.

Joseph Farrell III, President of ASA said, “Dean brings tremendous breadth and depth of global marine salvage and is well-versed in engaging with Capitol Hill on advancing regulations that serve our industry. On behalf of ASA’s executive committee, we are excited to have attracted someone of his caliber to lead our member organization of over 100 members from the Americas and the Caribbean.

“I also want to extend my appreciation to Lee Hill, who has served as interim Executive Director of the ASA since 2021. His contributions in supporting the organization have been invaluable.”