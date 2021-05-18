AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

French workboat operator Atlantique Maritime Services (AMS) has acquired a Fast Crew Supplier from the Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

The Damen FCS 2610, named JLD Jayce, will be the first Damen Crew Transfer Vessel fully dedicated to the French offshore wind industry, Damen said Tuesday.

AMS, part of Groupe LHD, already owns two Damen Shoalbusters, a 1907 and a 2308, but this is the first time the company has acquired a Crew Transfer Vessel.

Rodolphe Bodineau, AMS Deputy Director said: "We are very satisfied with the Shoalbusters and know that Damen has a very good reputation in the offshore wind market as well. We have also formed a good bond with Damen over the last few years and are even considering buying more Damen vessels.”

AMS is located close to the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, which is under development, and the Guérande wind farm. The company is already supporting a French floating wind demonstration project.

JLD Jayce is the fourth pre-owned Damen FCS 2610 to be sold through Damen’s ship brokerage division Damen Trading & Chartering. Before delivery, JLD Jayce underwent a partial refit and technical check-up at Damen Shipyards Den Helder.

Bodineau said: "Our new vessel arrived in Saint-Nazaire recently and several potential customers have already visited so we are confident that JLD Jayce will soon be busy in the offshore wind sector in France, initially in the construction phases of the wind farms and then eventually the O&M phase.

“We are very optimistic that there are plenty of opportunities in France, with eight projects underway, and that we can find our place within the French wind farm sector and in Europe in the longer term.