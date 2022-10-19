AMSC Takes Delivery of Construction Support Vessel. Leases it to Solstad Offshore

American Shipping Company ASA (AMSC) has completed the acquisition and taken delivery of the Normand Maximus construction support vessel.

The vessel has already started a long-term bareboat charter with a subsidiary of the Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore upon delivery.

"The Normand Maximus is a premier offshore construction vessel and one of the most modern heavy duty subsea vessels. Solstad is a leading offshore services company with a large fleet of offshore vessels operating globally. Solstad has been the previous operator of the Normand Maximus and will continue to do so under the new bareboat contract with AMSC," AMSC said.

The vessel was built in 2016, and has 2600 m2 working deck, an accommodation capacity for 180 people, and a carousel for flexible products with about 4000t capacity. The main workscope is laying flexible pipes and umbilicals and installation of subsea equipment.

Back in May, AMSC said that additional workscope in the future includes the installation of power cables for the offshore wind industry.