Samskip to Sail Between Hull and Amsterdam

Samskip has announced a major enhancement in its shortsea and multimodal services between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, with the addition of direct connections between Amsterdam and Hull three times a week.

The value proposition to customers will also include barge and rail systems connecting the European hinterland to Amsterdam.

With effect from mid-March, and departing from Amsterdam on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, the new calls and the port's European hinterland systems augment Samskip's existing Rotterdam-Hull operation and runs alongside shortsea and multimodal services into Tilbury and Grangemouth.

Richard Beales, Trade Director UK states “This new service broadens the scope of our fast, cost efficient and reliable multimodal services between the Continent and the UK giving a substantially enhanced customer value proposition and additional choice. Along with local opportunities, the Port of Amsterdam is well suited for cost efficient multimodal connections to and from most parts of Europe. Samskip will build out further new connections to/from Amsterdam representing a significant extension in reach for the continental multimodal services of Samskip connecting the UK.

This expansion also aims at assisting our customers scenario plan for various versions of Brexit, where the multimodal concept in general can efficiently reduce border control delays, as it is less subject to the increasing driver shortages we are seeing in the market”.

The new service launch follows agreement between Samskip and TMA Logistics covering vessel calls at the Holland Cargo Terminal, the strategically-located facility which features three 750m length intermodal rail tracks directly on the sea terminal thus avoiding any transfer cost.

“Attracting Samskip to TMA Amsterdam makes plain the discrete appeal of Amsterdam in the UK- Netherlands route and will allow TMA Logistics to demonstrate its full range of value added handling, storage and distribution services. We have done a lot to attract Samskip and we certainly hope and expect to expand business through this new arrangement including expanding multimodal links.” says Michael van Toledo of TMA Logistics.

Commenting on the new arrangement, Femke Brenninkmeijer, Director Energy, Cargo & Offshore of the Port of Amsterdam, says: “We are delighted to welcome Europe 's largest multimodal service provider to the Port of Amsterdam and to the new opportunities available to serve its customers by short sea, rail, inland barge and truck. Amsterdam's location, its advantageous hinterland links, and its strong commitment to its logistics partners benefit the regional and European industry and consumers alike.”

Diederick Blom, Chief Operating Officer Samskip, adds: “Both Port of Amsterdam and TMA Logistics have shown exceptional commitment to this new partnership, which brings a new dimension to Samskip's sustainable transport solutions for all types of intermodal loads, including 45ft, reefer, flat rack, tank and bulk containers. Samskip will now offer eight sailings per week Rotterdam/Amsterdam to and from Hull. We have performance guarantees in place from the terminal operators proposing very fast turn times of vessels, trucks and rail”.