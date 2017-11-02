Amsterdam Port Committed to Reducing Shipping Emissions

Port of Amsterdam aims to reduce shipping emissions and minimise the environmental impact of these emissions by working with the shipping sector.

In its Clean Shipping Vision for 2030, the Port describes how it intends to achieve its sustainability objectives through concrete actions, such as reducing emissions of docked sea cruise ships by 50 percent.

The Clean Shipping Vision has a wide scope that encompasses emissions from ships themselves and those associated with port activities such as loading and unloading. As the implementation of the vision requires an international approach and long-term commitment, the target year for Port of Amsterdam’s ambitions has been set at 2030.

One of the port’s objectives is to achieve a reduction in nitrogen (NOx), sulphur (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions of up to 50 percent of sea cruise ships docked in Amsterdam by 2018, the year in which the baseline measurement will be made.

It is assumed that by 2030 the environmental performance of all seagoing vessels that enter the Port is at least equivalent to that of the current, most environmentally friendly ships. Another objective is to decrease noise and air pollution caused by the use of diesel generators at public berths inside the Amsterdam ring road to virtually zero by 2018.

Infrastructural investments, such as the availability of LNG bunkering facilities and ship-to-shore power, are needed to achieve these objectives. EUR 10 million will be earmarked for this purpose until 2021. Also, the existing incentive programme for promoting cleaner shipping will be expanded further and LNG-fuelled vessels will receive additional discount on port dues.

The North Sea Canal Area has a major environmental impact on the surrounding environment due to the presence of industries, an airport and a sea port. Port of Amsterdam is aware of this impact and takes action to increase sustainability through, for example, programmes that improve the quality of life, the use of biofuels, solar and wind energy, and by promoting clean shipping.

Furthermore, Port of Amsterdam actively contributes to improving air quality in the port area. Over the past years it has taken a variety of measures to this effect, including commissioning the Community Health Service (GGD) to carry out air quality measurements. These measurements show that the air quality in the port more than meets the European standards.

Marleen van de Kerkhof, Port of Amsterdam Harbour Master: ‘The Clean Shipping Vision is an ambitious plan that contributes to making our environment more sustainable and is essential to maintaining our licence to operate and licence to grow. It enables us to contribute to improving the sustainability of the logistics chain and future-proofing our city, our port and our region for current and future generations.’