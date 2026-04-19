Marine Link
Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Amtech Delivers ATB MAM 141 & Tug Battery Park

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 19, 2026

  • Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH Image courtesy AMTECH
  • Image courtesy AMTECH Image courtesy AMTECH

New U.S.-Flag coastwise registered tonnage was delivered into service April 18, 2026 by Alternative Marine Technologies (AMTECH) as Vessel Construction Managers. 

The ATB MAM 141 & Tug Battery Park departed Gulf Marine Repair of Tampa, Florida after completing a major conversion and reconstruction to chemical and petroleum service.  

The barge was refitted with a full stainless steel cargo system and cargo tanks coated with Advanced Polymer Coatings Marine Line 784. The coating application was reportedly the first job with the polymer completed in the United States; Gulf Marine Repair & Anchor Sandblasting & Coating were instrumental in the process. The vessel is sailing to Houston to load its first cargo of jet fuel.


Image courtesy AMTECH

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