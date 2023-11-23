Angad Banga Elected Chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association

Angad Banga of The Caravel Group was elected Chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association at the organization’s annual meeting held on November 22, 2023.

Banga succeeds Wellington Koo, of Valles Steamship, who stepped down after completing his two-year term as Chairman.

Richard Hext of Swire Shipping was elected Deputy Chairman, succeeding Banga. Qian Weizhong of COSCO Shipping (Hong Kong) and Wang Yongxin of China Merchants Energy Shipping Company Limited were re-elected as the Vice Chairmen.

Koo, the outgoing Chairman, thanked members for their support to the Association during his term.

After the elections, the Association hosted its annual cocktail reception, which was a major event of Hong Kong Maritime Week 2023. In his opening remarks, Banga paid tribute to Koo’s leadership and service: “Faced with the challenges posed by the pandemic, unique local issues, and an evolving regulatory framework, Wellington's strategic acumen and steadfast commitment have reinforced our Association and left an indelible impact on the entire maritime community in Hong Kong.”

Banga highlighted that the Association plays a key role in supporting and adding value to its members through facilitating and organizing forums, advocacy initiatives and networking opportunities. “As we continue to operate within the maritime industry, we are acutely aware of the challenges we face. These include a complex regulatory environment, the imperative of environmental sustainability, the urgency for digital transformation and enhanced crew welfare. These challenges should not be viewed as obstacles but as catalysts for innovation and further resilience.

“The Hong Kong Shipowners Association will further enhance our efforts to facilitate dialogue and cooperation, promote technological and environmental advancements, and advocate for equitable and effective policies. Together, we can transform these challenges into opportunities for growth and development,” he said.

The Hong Kong Shipowners Association is one of the world’s largest ship owner associations, its members owning, managing and/or operating a fleet with a combined carrying capacity of over 223 million deadweight tonnes.



