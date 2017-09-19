Los Angeles, Long Beach Ports Update Clean Air Action Plan

As the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach (POLA/POLB) begin final consideration of their updated 2017 Clean Air Action Plan, regulators must embrace the future role of diesel technology in the global goods movement sector and the substantial, immediate clean air and climate benefits that the latest clean diesel technologies offer.

Because of its unique combination of power, performance, efficiency, reliability, durability and availability, diesel power is projected to remain the dominant technology for global goods movement on land and sea for the next period covered by this plan. The newest generation of clean diesel technology achieves near-zero levels of emissions for nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, while also maintaining an efficiency and performance advantage over other fuels.

"Clean diesel has a proven track record for the POLA/POLB, and that's one reason we know it will be successful in the future," said Allen Schaeffer , executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum (the Forum). "The majority of the emission reduction benefits realized when the Clean Truck Program was implemented in 2012 came from truck operators choosing clean diesel power over alternative fuels."

Schaffer continued: "As currently constructed, this updated Clean Air Action Plan must do more to recognize and leverage strategies like accelerated adoption of cleaner diesel engines and equipment that achieve proven near-term benefits. One of the key uncertainties of the plan is technology availability in the form of the timing, market success and availability of any alternative fuels and powertrains in the Port service setting. The potential for slowed or impaired progress in achieving clean air and greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets without a balanced fuel, technology and timeline approach is real."