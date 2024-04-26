Skanska Set for South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Buildout

Sweden-based construction and development company Skanska has signed the final contract award, worth $612 million, for the upgrade of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) in New York, which will serve as an offshore wind hub.

The project will transform the SBMT into one of the largest dedicated offshore wind ports in the United States and support Empire Wind offshore wind project, which is currently being developed by Equinor off New York.

The award will facilitate the demolition of existing buildings, dredging of new and existing berths, bulkhead upgrades and installation of new wharf and dock facilities.

It also includes infrastructure improvements, new heavy lift crane pads, and the construction of an offshore wind staging area, as well as the construction of a new operations and maintenance building.

Prior awards for early commitments and long lead items for this project amounts to $249M (SEK 2.6 billion). Preconstruction began in January 2023 and construction activities covered by this award will extend into 2026.

In February 2024, the New York City Public Design Commission (PDC) approved Equinor’s design for the offshore wind operations and maintenance building to be constructed at SBMT.

In addition to serving the operations and maintenance hub for 810 MW Empire Wind 1 project, the SBMT will be the site of the project’s onshore substation as well.