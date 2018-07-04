Angelicoussis Books its 100th Ship at DSME

South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) has bagged an order from the Angelicoussis Shipping Group’s unit Maran Gas Maritime, for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The local media which quoted DSME sources saying Tthat the vessel with a 173,400 cubic meter storage capacity is the 100th vessel ordered by the Angelicoussis Shipping Group at DSME since 1994.

The FSRU with a length of 295 meters and a width of 46 meters is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2021.

According to a report in the Pulse, although the shipbuilder did not disclose the value of the deal, industry watchers estimated it would be worth 230 billion won ($206 million) to 250 billion won.

Angelicoussis has ordered total 100 vessels to DSME worth a combined $11 billion since its first order of 98,000-ton crude carrier in 1994. Among them, 82 have been shipped and the rest 18 are being built at Okpo shipyard.

“The constant orders from the shipping group means that it has a full confidence in our technology,” an official from DSME said.