Anglo American Takes Delivery of Final LNG Dual-fuel Bulk Carrier

Anglo American has taken delivery of its 10th and final dual-fueled bulk carrier powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company said on Wednesday.

The capesize-plus LNG dual-fueled bulk carriers have been built and delivered over the last three years from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

The Ubuntu Liberty will embark on its first voyage from China to Saldanha Bay to collect premium grade iron ore.

Anglo American is charterer of the world's largest LNG dual-fueled capesize-plus fleet, which helps to minimize the company's environmental footprint, said Matt Walker, CEO of Anglo American's marketing business.

The LNG dual-fueled fleet can cut emissions by an estimated 35% compared to ships fueled by conventional marine fuel, Anglo American said.

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2040, it added.





