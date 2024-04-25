Damen Launches New Cargo Vessel for German Shipping Company

Damen Shipyards has launched a Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 at the Ba Son Shipyard in Vietnam, built for German shipping company Reederei M. Lauterjung.

The CF 3850 is the first in a two-vessel order from Reederei M. Lauterjung. Following this order, Damen’s client has placed an order for a third CF 3850.

The vessels are to be named MV Arion, MV Hestia and MV Neptune.

Upon delivery, MV Arion and MV Hestia will enter into a long-term charter with Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions, a subsidiary of HGK Shipping. Under the term of the charter agreement, the vessels will operate under the names Amadeus Pearl and Amadeus Ruby.

The size of the 3850 dwt Combi Freighter is 12.5 by 5.48 metres. The new generation CF 3850 has been designed using computation fluid dynamics (CFD), resulting in lowering the vessel’s resistance in the water, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

“This is the first time we have constructed a vessel in Vietnam, and we have full confidence in Damen to oversee the success of the project. We are pleased to see the project proceeding smoothly and punctually and are very happy with the excellent cooperation with Damen and the Ba Son shipyard. We look forward to taking delivery of the MV Arion in summer this year, and to further strengthening our cooperation with Damen in the future,” said Kay Lauterjung, Reederei M. Lauterjung’s Managing Director.

“We are excited to announce our long-term charter agreement with Reederei M. Lauterjung for these two vessels. Their addition to our fleet marks a milestone for us, expanding our portfolio with newbuilds in this segment for the first time,” added Wolfgang Nowak, Managing Director of Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions.