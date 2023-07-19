Anneliese Jost to Receive IMO International Maritime Prize

Germany's Anneliese Jost has been selected as the recipient of the International Maritime Prize for 2022, the the International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced.

The decision was made by the IMO Council at its 129th session, being held July 17-21, after Jost was nominated for the award by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In its statement supporting her nomination for the prize, Germany cited Jost's "crucial contribution towards achieving the objectives of IMO, in particular in the area of maritime safety." She is described as having a "calm but firm way of communicating and ability to convince others".

Jost was born in Munich. She attended Hanover Technical University of Applied Sciences in Germany and, in 1985, graduated from the University of Michigan, USA, with a degree in mechanical engineering with a specialization in shipbuilding.

Jost's career has included periods as a construction supervisor in the field of hydraulic engineering in Berlin, and as a surveyor of newly-built ships in the ship safety department of the classification society Germanischer Lloyd in Hamburg.

In 2000, Jost was appointed as Assistant Head of the Maritime Safety Division within Germany's Ministry for Digital and Transport. In 2006, she became Deputy Head of the Division. From 2019 until her retirement in January 2023, she headed Germany's IMO audit team.

Jost led the German delegation to IMO and was responsible for various studies which enabled further development of IMO regulations. During her time with the German delegation, she acted as a technical expert to various IMO bodies.

Between 2006-2016, Jost chaired the IMO Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Equipment, and on Ship Design and Construction. During this period, mandatory measures were adopted on the towing of wrecked ships and discussions took place on mandatory, verifiable maintenance of life-saving appliances and on the Code of Safety for Special Purpose Ships. Additionally, possible additional requirements for navigation in polar waters were established; these subsequently formed the basis for the Polar Code, adopted in 2014.

Other positions she has held include that of Chair of the Working Party on Subdivision, Stability and Load Lines (WPSSLL) of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

The International Maritime Prize is awarded annually by IMO to the individual or organization judged to have made a significant contribution to the work and objectives of the Organization. The Prize is marked by the presentation to the winner of a dolphin sculpture and includes a financial award, upon submission of an academic paper written on a subject relevant to IMO.

The Prize will be presented to Jost at an awards ceremony to be held on the first day of the 33rd session of the IMO Assembly, November 27 to December 6.