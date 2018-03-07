Trump's Tariff Announcement on Track for This Week

Related News

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Cargo Ships Slow Transits to Curb Emissions, Protect Whales

Partners in an initiative to cut air pollution and protect whales have announced results from the 2017 program and publicly…

UK, Saudis to Monitor Shipping Lanes before Yemeni Ports Open

Britain and Saudi Arabia will monitor shipping lanes in preparation for opening Yemeni ports, the British foreign minister…

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

Oceaneering Acquires Ecosse Subsea

Houston-headquartered Oceaneering International has, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, acquired the Aberdeen…

Truman Strike Group Completes COMPTUEX

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing their Composite Training…

IMO Celebrates 70 Years with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Seventy years to the day since the treaty establishing the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) was adopted…

First Carrousel Rave Tug Delivered to Novatug

Multratug 32, the first new CARROUSEL RAVE TUG (CRT) was delivered to its owner, Novatug B.V. of the Netherlands in February 2018. Multraship B.V.

Port of Antwerp to Help Develop New Dakar Port, West Africa

Antwerp and Dakar port authorities are to collaborate more closely in the next few years. In this way Antwerp, the second-largest port in Europe…

First LNG Export Cargo Departs Cove Point LNG

The Gemmata liquefied natural gas tanker left Dominion Energy Inc's Cove Point LNG export facility in Maryland early Friday…

New Condition & Performance Monitoring Application for Maritime

Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, announced yesterday the Arundo Condition…