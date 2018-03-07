Marine Link
Trump's Tariff Announcement on Track for This Week

March 7, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs is on track to come by the end of this week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

Trump is also seeking to sign a presidential proclamation on Thursday in an effort to set his tariff plan in motion, Axios media outlet reported separately, citing two senior administration officials.
 
