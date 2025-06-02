Marine Link
A-O-S Expands Fleet With Delivery of 4th G-Class Vessel

June 2, 2025

Credit: American Offshore Services

American Offshore Services (A-O-S) announced the delivery of M/V Gamekeeper, the fourth addition to the growing G-Class fleet. The vessel has been delivered from the shipyard and is now operational, ready to support projects along the U.S. East Coast.

The 30-meter, U.S.-built, Jones Act-compliant catamaran is one of the largest and most capable crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in the country. Powered by four engines, Gamekeeper offers exceptional fuel efficiency and maneuverability. The vessel is equipped with Northern Offshore Services’ (N-O-S) patented high-grip fender, ensuring safer, more stable transfers even in rough conditions.

With capacity for 24 passengers and a strong focus on comfort and safety, Gamekeeper sets a new standard for CTV operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector. 

