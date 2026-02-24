Applications Open for IFCHOR Galbraiths' 2026 Training Program

Applications are now open for the 2026 edition of the IG Shipping Course, a two-week, residential training program run by shipbroker IFCHOR Galbraiths.

Now in its sixth decade, the IG Shipping Course has trained more than 1,000 professionals from across the maritime sector. The course is designed not only for new entrants to shipping, but also professionals transitioning from adjacent sectors such as finance, law and energy, and experienced maritime professionals seeking to broaden their market insight and strengthen their commercial understanding across the global shipping industry.

Held July 12-24 at Ashridge House in the UK, the course attracts a diverse group of delegates from around the world, representing roles including shipowners, charterers, financiers, traders and analysts. This mix offers participants the opportunity to build an international network while learning from both peers and faculty.

Rather than approaching topics in isolation, the program explores how freight markets, chartering, vessel operations, contracts, asset values and risk management interact in real-world commercial decision-making. Alongside expert-led lectures, participants take part in hands-on workshops and case-based group exercises reflecting current market conditions.

The IG Shipping Course is a standalone professional development program and is open to external participants from across the global shipping industry. It is distinct from the firm’s internal Talent Programme for trainees.

Further details and applications for the 2026 course are available via the program website: https://ifchorgalbraiths.com/product/shipping-course/