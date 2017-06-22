Apply Now for the MN100

Related News

Corvus Secures $4.9 Mln Credit Facility

Export Development Canada (EDC) has announced the closing of a CAD$6.5 million (US$4.9 million) contract financing credit facility for Corvus Energy Inc., a Richmond…

Hapag-Lloyd's Newest Ship Named Guayaquil Express

Hapag-Lloyd held a naming ceremony in Hamburg for the Guayaquil Express, the fourth of five newbuildings in its 10,500 TEU class.

Emuge and Open Mind Establish Partnership

Emuge Corp. a manufacturer of high performance taps, drills, end mills and other rotary tools, announced it has established…

New Controls, Display Systems for CXO300 Outboard

British company Cox Powertrain said it will announce two exclusive new partnerships at this year’s Seawork International…

SBM Offshore Awarded Liza FPSO Contract

SBM Offshore said it has secured contracts from ExxonMobil to construct, install, lease and operate a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for…

Philippines Completes Scientific Survey in Disputed Sea

The Philippines has completed an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed area…

Kraken Robotik Imaging System for AWI

Kraken Sonar Inc. subsidiary Kraken Robotik GmbH in Bremen, Germany has been awarded a contract to design and build a 6,000m rated 3D laser/optical imaging system for the Alfred Wegener Institute…

Volvo Ocean Race Yacht Team AkzoNobel Christened

Sailing fans flocked to a harbor in the Dutch city of The Hague yesterday to welcome team AkzoNobel’s new Volvo Ocean Race yacht…