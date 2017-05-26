Volvo Penta Appoints Midwest Marine Sales Partner

Further building its network of Power Centers and distribution partners to support its commercial marine business in North America, Volvo Penta of the Americas has appointed Interstate Power Systems as a strategic commercial marine partner for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and upper Michigan.
Interstate Power Systems was founded in 1957 and currently has four primary divisions providing products and services at more than 20 locations across the upper Midwest.
Volvo Penta is also expanding and realigning the territories of existing commercial marine Power Centers to improve efficiency and customer service. Western Branch Diesel is assuming responsibility for North Carolina, and Florida Detroit Diesel Allison is expanding its territory to include Mississippi and Alabama.
“Our Power Centers and distribution partners are our front-line troops when it comes to building and sustaining customer satisfaction,” said Dave Brown, director of commercial marine sales for Volvo Penta of the Americas. “These measures will greatly strengthen our presence in key regions, including the upper Mississippi River
, Great Lakes, Gulf Coast
and Mid-Atlantic. At the same time, we are beefing up our internal staffing and processes to support our external sales and service partners.”