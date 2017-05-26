Volvo Penta Appoints Midwest Marine Sales Partner

Further building its network of Power Centers and distribution partners to support its commercial marine business in North America, Volvo Penta of the Americas has appointed Interstate Power Systems as a strategic commercial marine partner for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and upper Michigan.

Interstate Power Systems was founded in 1957 and currently has four primary divisions providing products and services at more than 20 locations across the upper Midwest.

Volvo Penta is also expanding and realigning the territories of existing commercial marine Power Centers to improve efficiency and customer service. Western Branch Diesel is assuming responsibility for North Carolina, and Florida Detroit Diesel Allison is expanding its territory to include Mississippi and Alabama.