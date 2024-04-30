Kongsberg to Supply Hybrid Electrical Systems for Matson's New Box Ships

Matson Navigation Company’s new liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containerships will feature a comprehensive range of integrated technologies from Kongsberg Maritime to optimize energy use and reduce emissions.

The Norwegian company announced Tuesday that it will supply hybrid electrical systems, controlled and operated by its Energy Management System, for a series of three 3,600 TEU vessels that are being built by Philly Shipyard for the U.S.-based shipowner. The Kongsberg Maritime scope of supply includes a Shaft Generator System, and a Battery Energy Saving System combined with a complete power management system. The hybrid electrical systems will provide electrical power to the vessel’s main switchboard through the Kongsberg converters.

The new Aloha Class ships are being built to operate Matson’s China-Long Beach Express (CLX) service and are designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots. At 260 meters long, the newbuilds are the largest Jones Act containerships ever built.

“Our existing Aloha Class ships are among the fastest, most efficient vessels in the Matson fleet," said Capt. Jack Sullivan, Matson’s senior vice president, Vessel Operations & Engineering. "We expect these new Jones Act compliant vessels to help Matson achieve its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal while also providing additional capacity and speed benefitting our Hawaii service as well as our China-Long Beach Express service. The integrated systems from Kongsberg Maritime will enable us to make the most efficient use of energy on board, including power generated from the main shaft and the battery system, which provide additional emission-free energy in peak load conditions.”

Kongsberg Maritime will also supply rotary vane steering gear and control systems, together with a full package of monitoring, automation and control systems for the LNG fuel gas supply control and safety systems, tank gauging and instrumentation.

All systems on this package, including the vessels’ propulsion control and power management, will all be linked to the K-Chief Integrated Automation System from Kongsberg.

Lasse Brynsrud, Kongsberg Maritime, Senior Sales Manager Marine Transportation, said, “Through their investment in three new LNG-powered containerships, Matson Navigation Company is making a clear commitment to decarbonize its operations. Kongsberg Maritime is delighted to be supporting their environmental goals through the supply of a wide range of green ship technologies, including our hybrid electrical system, which together will optimize energy usage and reduce emissions.”