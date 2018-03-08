AAPA Letter Sent to House & Senate Appropriators

Recently, Congress
and the President approved a two-year budget plan that included $20 billion over two years for infrastructure. That funding will be determined by the appropriators.
AAPA has called for $66 billion in seaport related federal investments and the letter focused on yearly increases for FY 2018.
AAPA’s letter, signed by AAPA President & CEO Kurt Nagle, advocates for $1.03 billion in additional funds for the Corps of Engineers coastal navigation program which would include full use of the prior year’s HMT revenues ($1.472 billion) and $900 million which is one-tenth of the $9 billion of surplus in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund. On the land side, AAPA called for $1.25 billion for the Department of Transportation’s TIGER program, as well as additional funds for the FAST Lane state funds and INFRA grants, with an adjustment in the multi-modal caps since the 10% state limit puts states that have ports at a disadvantage.
Congress has until March 23 to address the supplemental spending for FY 2018.