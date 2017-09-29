Marine Link
Friday, September 29, 2017

LR Approves HMD Cargo Handling System for LNG Bunker Vessel

September 29, 2017

The signing ceremony (Photo: Lloyd's Register)

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) has received approval in principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for a cargo handling system design for a 6,600 m³ LNG bunkering vessel.
 
HMD and the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Corporate Research Center jointly developed the cargo handling system design based on their extensive experience of building gas carriers. HMD chose to develop the LNG bunkering vessel design because of the potential for growth in the LNG-fuelled ship sector.
 
The cargo handling system is designed for LNG bunkering to a LNG-fuelled ship, as well to supply fuel gas to the dual-fuel main engine and managing Boil-Off Gas (BOG). The cargo pumps are capable of bunkering at a maximum of 1,100 m³/h to a LNG-fuelled ship and fuel gas to dual-fuel main engine can be supplied by BOG compression or LNG vaporing. BOG returned from the LNG-fuelled ship during bunkering can be burnt in the dual-fuel engine or collected inside the Type C cargo tank.
 
Insulation for the cargo tank is designed for lower BOG generation. BOG generated from the cargo tank is less than the fuel gas consumption of the main engine at the normal continuous rating. This means that all BOG can be utilised by burning in the main engine so that the cargo tank pressure and temperature can be managed in a stable manner.
 
