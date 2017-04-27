Pemex Approves New Deep Water Gulf Joint Venture

Related News
Vice President Pence Visits Naval Air Facility Atsugi
Marking his first official travel to the Asia-Pacific region, Vice President Mike Pence made his first ceremonial stop in…
Case Study: CAD/CAM for Naval Refit
The ANZAC Class is a ship class of 10 frigates: eight operated by the Royal Australian Navy and two operated by the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN).
Electric Boat Bags US Submarine Contract
The U.S Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $95.5 million contract modification to continue development of the Common Missile Compartment for the U.S.
The Future (of Maritime) Care
For more than 15 years Christina Desimone has driven Future Care to be a transcendent maritime medical care enterprise. While…
Indian naval ship INS Darshak to Take up Hydrographic Survey for Sri Lanka
INS Darshak, a Hydrographic Survey ship of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), India departed on a two-month long deployment for…
TUMSAT: More than a Rowing School
Philippine-born Ananya Surangpimol won a prestigious scholarship to Japan in 1971 and, after a year of intensive Japanese…
Frontline Takes Legal Battle over DHT to Marshall Islands
John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the…
Indian Navy Fires Brahmos Land Attack Supersonic Cruise Missile
Indian Navy successfully undertook the firing of BrahMos Land Attack Supersonic Cruise Missile from a ship on 21 April 2017.