Thursday, April 27, 2017

Pemex Approves New Deep Water Gulf Joint Venture

April 27, 2017

The board of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex on Thursday approved its second-ever deep water joint venture covering the Nobilis-Maximino block in the country's territorial Gulf waters.
 
Reuters revealed details of the plan last week.
 
 
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
