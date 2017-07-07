Aqualis Lands Audit Work for LNG Carrier

Offshore marine and engineering consultancy Aqualis Offshore, part of Oslo-listed Aqualis ASA, said it has been contracted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd to provide an engineering study of a new-build liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier the yard is constructing for Teekay LNG.

Aqualis Offshore’s work scope is to provide failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA), hazard dentification (HAZID) and hazard and operability (HAZOP) studies for the boil-off gas handling system and fuel gas system on board the vessel. Aqualis Offshore will also provide FMEA-studies of the vessel’s propulsion redundancy and steering system as well as ensure that electrical generation and distribution systems and associated control systems are designed such that a single fault will not result in the loss of ability to maintain cargo tank pressures.

The contract value is undisclosed.

Teekay LNG will utilize the LNG carrier to provide transportation services for BP Shipping's LNG volumes from the Freeport LNG project located on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas.

Aqualis Offshore’s office in Seoul, South Korea, will manage the engineering study project.

“We established a physical presence on the doorstep of the many South Korean yards to support industry players who are based in South Korea but operate internationally. This latest contract with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries confirms that this strategy is beneficial for both the local yards and international companies such as Teekay LNG,” said Phil Lenox, director – Asia Pacific, Aqualis Offshore.