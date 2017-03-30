Argentine Port Workers Suspend Strike after Protester Run Over

Port workers in Greater Rosario, from where 80 percent of Argentina's grains is shipped, suspended plans for a 24-hour strike on Thursday after a truck driver ran over and killed a protester, a union leader said.



The driver drove through a line of protesters and had been drinking alcohol, according to local television reports.



The workers had started a strike at midnight to protest recent layoffs and demand higher salaries in a range of professions related to port operations.



"We are going to suspend the day of fighting that we had planned for today," Edgardo Quiroga, a delegate for the CGT union in "We are going to suspend the day of fighting that we had planned for today," Edgardo Quiroga, a delegate for the CGT union in San Lorenzo , north of Rosario, said in an interview with local radio.



Quiroga, who also said the truck driver had been drinking alcohol, said port workers in the region would adhere to a national general strike called by the CGT, Argentina's main umbrella union, on April 6.



Argentine ports are currently exporting wheat and corn and old crop soybeans.





(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)