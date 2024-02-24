Armada Technologies Wins Hull Lubrication Contract with CoolCo

Armada Technologies has secured a hull lubrication contract with LNG carrier company Cool Company Ltd (CoolCo).

Under the partnership, Armada will design, engineer, procure, and provide support for the installation and commissioning of its air lubrication system on a CoolCo vessel scheduled to dry dock in 2024. Once commissioned, CoolCo will conduct sea trials and provide documentation to Armada, following ISO or ITTC guidance, to measure the system's performance.

Armada CEO Alex Routledge said: “We are delighted to introduce our advanced passive air lubrication system (PALS) to the maritime industry through this collaboration with CoolCo. Our PALS, which utilizes tailored bubble production design for each ship's characteristics, including speed, draft and weather conditions, eliminates the need for continuously running compressors. Conducting sea tests with CoolCo will enable us to optimize the system even further using our machine learning algorithms.”

CoolCo is committed to reducing its fleetwide carbon intensity and surpassing the IMO targets for 2030. Its goal is to achieve a 35% reduction in fleetwide carbon intensity compared to 2019.

CoolCo CEO Richard Tyrrell said: “We selected Armada for its system's performance potential and its minimal impact on the crew due to the absence of rotating equipment.”

“The affiliation between Ecochlor and Armada Technologies continues to support the development of a game-changing solution for hull air lubrication in the marine industry,” said Andrew Marshall, CEO of Ecochlor. “As execution partner to this project, we are committed to leveraging our expertise in concept design and engineering as well as developing a robust and reliable software solution to ensure PALS delivers consistent and ongoing fuel savings regardless of vessel type and operating condition. We are proud to have Armada as one of our partners and remain steadfast in our commitment to driving lasting, positive change for the benefit of our planet and future generations to come.”



