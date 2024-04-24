Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo Handling System for Scale Gas’ LNG Bunkering Vessel

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has signed a contract for the supply of cargo handling system for a new 12,500 m3 LNG bunkering vessel being built for Spanish shipowner Scale Gas, a subsidiary of Enagás.

The order has been placed by the yard building the vessel, Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, and was booked by Wärtsilä in the first quarter of 2024.

The vessel is co-financed from the Support for Sustainable and Digital Transport Programme, part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan from the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard during the second quarter of 2025.

“The number of LNG-fuelled vessels continues to increase, which in turn means that more LNG bunkering ships are needed. We are the leader in this segment for both ship and tank building, Wärtsilä’s experience and track-record is recognized, so we select them for this project,” said David Wei, Director of Purchase Department, CIMC SOE.

“The trend towards LNG represents the industry’s transition to greater environmental sustainability, and we are extremely pleased to support this with modern and reliable systems that optimise overall cargo handling efficiency,” added Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.