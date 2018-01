Related News

Panama Says Sunken Iranian Tanker had Papers in Order

The Iranian tanker that sank after a collision in the East China Sea, causing the worst oil ship disaster in years, had its paperwork in order…

Group Ocean Orders Two Damen Workboats

Dutch based Damen Shipyards Group said it has signed a contract with Canada’s Group Ocean for the delivery of two new workboats…

ABS Rolls Out New Fleet Management Software

ABS announced the release of its Nautical Systems (NS) Enterprise fleet management software, including NS Insight, a new business intelligence module.

Hospital Ship Sunk in Bristol Channel a Century Ago

One hundred years ago tomorrow (January 4) the sinking of a hospital ship by an infamous German U-boat commander caused outrage across Britain.

Young Endeavour to join the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Fleet

STS Young Endeavour is joining a race on every sailor’s bucket list, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. While the 44…

Hyundai Glovis Bags $1.3bln Contract

Hyundai Glovis, a logistics company headquartered in Seoul and part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group, has secured 1.42…

Was Blackbeard an Avid Reader?

What did Blackbeard and his pirate crew read on board Queen Anne’s Revenge? Artifacts unexpectedly discovered in the wreckage…

Langh Tech Debuts New Water Treatment Systems

Langh Tech’s new generation of water treatment systems has been launched with upgraded membrane technology to increase water cleaning capacity.

BIMCO Unveils New Contract Editing Solution

BIMCO has launched SmartCon, a new solution for editing contracts that is designed to make contractual work easier and more secure.

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…

Bibby Offshore Recapitalization Completed

Subsea services provider Bibby Offshore Holdings Limited said it has completed the recapitalization of its balance sheet announced on December 5…