Armstrong Joins WCI in Government Relations Role

Jen Armstrong joins Waterways Council, Inc. as Director, Government Relations.

She joins Dustin Davidson in this role for WCI.

Armstrong was most recently Director of Navigation Policy and Legislation for the American Association of Port of Authorities (AAPA).

Prior to that, she was Republican Staff Director/Clerk for the Senate Energy and Water (E&W) Appropriations Committee, representing Senate Republican interests in the development of the annual $52 billion Energy and Water Development (E&WD) Appropriations bill which funds the Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works mission, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the Department of Energy.

Before that, she was a Professional Staff Member for the Senate E&W Appropriations Committee, responsible for the water portfolio of annual E&WD appropriations bill. She served as a subject matter expert and advisor to members of Congress on matters related to federal navigation, flood control, environmental restoration, water supply, and hydropower.

Armstrong has worked with the Corps of Engineers from 2004-2016 in a variety of positions including Government Affairs Liaison/Program Manager at Corps’ Headquarters; Civil Works Project Manager and Military Project Manager at the Norfolk District; and Civil Works Interdisciplinary Project/Construction Manager for the New Orleans Hurricane Protection Office.