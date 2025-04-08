Ascenz Marorka to Equip TMS Group’s Fleet with Smart Shipping Solution

The GTT Group, through its smart shipping arm Ascenz Marorka, has signed an agreement with global provider of multi-segment shipping services TMS Group to provide smart shipping solution to its entire fleet of fleet of over 130 ships.

The agreement includes TMS Dry, TMS Bulkers, TMS Takers and TMS Cardiff Gas, encompassing a fleet of tankers, bulkers, gas carriers (LNG and LPG) and container vessels.

The contract covers access to Ascenz Marorka’s comprehensive digital platform designed to optimize vessel performance, reduce operational costs, enhance safety, lower emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Data will be gathered both manually and automatically through the integration of high-frequency sensors across the fleet, significantly reducing the administrative burden on the crew and facilitating regulatory reporting.

The TMS Group will also benefit from the VESPER solution, an advanced vessel performance management module developed by Vessel Performance Solutions, a subsidiary of Ascenz Marorka. Now fully integrated into Ascenz Marorka’s portfolio, VESPER enhances the company’s comprehensive suite of digital solutions.

Additionally, the TMS Group will leverage specialized LNG features, including LNG Optim and Heel Management, drawing on GTT’s expertise to optimize cargo management.

“We are honored by the trust that the TMS Group has placed in us to support their journey towards digitalization, operational excellence and efficient decarbonization. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. We look forward to working closely with a maritime leader that values technology as a driver of ambitious progress,” said Anouar Kiassi, VP Digital at GTT and Chief Executive Officer of Ascenz Marorka.