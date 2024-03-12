Marine Link
Ascenz Marorka Obtains Cybersecurity Type Approval

March 12, 2024

© jijomathai / Adobe Stock

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, has been granted a type approval for cybersecurity for its digital solutions by Bureau Veritas.

The type approval highlights the ability of the Ascenz Marorka solutions to meet the cybersecurity challenges of the maritime sector with resilience and reliability. Benefiting from robust protection for its computer systems, encrypting the data used and being able to isolate the networks are some examples of approved functionalities. This approval demonstrates the Ascenz Marorka commitment to helping build a sustainable future, while ensuring maximum cyber protection for our customers.

Ascenz Marorka’s portfolio comprises solutions for LNG cargo management, electronic fuel monitoring, vessel performance management, emissions monitoring, operational and regulatory reporting and weather routing.

The certification covers the Ascenz Marorka applications related requirements included in “NR467 Bureau Veritas Rules for the Classification of Steel Ships”, “NR659 Bureau Veritas Rules on Cyber Security or the Classification of marine units” and “IACS UR E27 Rev.1 (Sep 2023) Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment”.

