ASCO Completes Irgiz Overhaul

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) announced that its towing and supply vessel Irgiz, belonging to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, has been accomplished major overhaul. The vessel was repaired at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard.



The main and auxiliary steering gears and engines, oil and water coolers, air cylinder fittings, pumps for various purposes, separators, and piping systems were repaired. Also, the necessary electrical equipment, main and emergency lighting were checked and repaired.



The parts under the floor In the machine-boiler and auxiliary steering gear compartments were cleaned and washed, the mechanisms and the tank with drinking water were cleaned and painted.



The necessary repair works were carried out in the living rooms, corridor, dining room and on the captain’s bridge, it said.



According to release, during repair work at the shipyard, anchor chains, bottom-side reinforcement and protective devices were repaired; damaged metal shields and protective metal belts were replaced on the surface and underwater parts of the ship. After completion of the cleaning and painting, the protective wheels on each side were renewed.



Upon successful testing on water, the vessel was sent to the port base owned by the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet and put back to operation.