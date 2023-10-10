Ascot Appoints New Head of Marine

Pat Stoik will join insurer Ascot Group as Executive Vice President, Head of Marine, Ascot U.S., effective October 24. He will be based in New York and will report directly to Matt Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, Ascot U.S.

An experienced executive in the marine industry, Stoik brings more than 35 years of senior management, underwriting, and broker experience to Ascot. Most recently, he served as Chief Risk Officer for Overhaul Group, Inc., a global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, where he was responsible for the company's insurtech business strategy and played a key role in elevating and consulting on Overhauls' presence in the insurance market.

Stoik has also spent time at major P&C insurance companies including Great American Insurance Group, where he oversaw four underwriting divisions – including Ocean and Inland Marine, in the U.S. and Europe. He began his insurance career at Chubb, where he spent more than 25 years in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marine, overseeing their ocean marine, inland marine, asset affinity, and entertainment portfolios.

Stoik holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado State University, and has his Certified Insurance Counselor Designation, Associate in Risk Management Designation, and Transportation Risk Specialist Designation. He is also a longtime member of the Inland Marine Underwriters Association, having previously served as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Education Committee.

"At Ascot we are committed to adding best-in-class talent to our underwriting units while providing a client-centric approach to our service, products, and solutions,” said Kramer. "Pat is a seasoned leader in the industry, and his deep knowledge in the marine space will support our continued success and growth in the critically important U.S. marine market."