ASENAV, SAAM to Build Tugboat in Chile

In a strategic step to consolidate the country's industrial and export capacity, the ASENAV shipyard and multinational towage services company SAAM signed their first shipbuilding contract.

The agreement outlines the manufacturing of a tugboat in Valdivia, designed under the strictest international standards. Construction is expected to take approximately 15 months, with the vessel scheduled to join SAAM's fleet in Canada during the first half of 2027.

The vessel, a RAstar 3200W model designed by Robert Allan, will be 32 meters long and have over 80 tons of bollard pull. The unit will be equipped with a constant tension winch for escort operations and a fire extinguishing system with Fire-Fighting Class 1 notation.

One of the highlights is its commitment to decarbonization: the ship will feature an advanced waste gas treatment system to separate nitrous oxides, complying with the demanding IMO Tier III regulations, which will significantly reduce pollutant emissions.

Designed and rated especially for challenging "escort" type indirect pulling maneuvers, this tug increases safety in operationally demanding areas. In addition, it boasts an enhanced beam compared to its original design, which improves stability and crew comfort, making this vessel a versatile platform for harbor operations, mainly to assist vessels at specialized hydrocarbon terminals.

Non-traditional exports and regional development

This agreement is part of the Chilean Shipbuilding Plan, a government initiative to promote the local industry beyond the construction of warships, driving the development of civil shipbuilding to meet global requirements.

Construction in Valdivia will provide a direct boost to the regional economy, activating an ecosystem of local suppliers and specialized jobs. The vessel should be completed and ready for delivery during the first quarter of 2027.

The agreement also takes advantage of Chile's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Canada.

