Asia Break Bulk and CSL Shipping Partner on Vessel Operation

COLI Group’s subsidiary Asia Break Bulk (Singapore) has entered a strategic partnership with CSL Shipping (China) to market CSL’s multi-purpose carrier Jian Yang Hua Qing.

The vessel has 2 x 250mt cranes for loading breakbulk, heavy lift and project cargo and is already active for both companies.

Felix Peinemann, Managing Director of the COLI Group, said the partnership will expand our footprint in the multi-purpose (MPP) market. “COLI is steadily expanding its activities to offer clients more sailing possibilities and increase its footprint in the Chinese market. Recently, we already added the MV ABB Victoria to our fleet, an F240 type multipurpose carrier. With this additional vessel we can entertain an even bigger variety of cargoes and projects up to 500 tonnes lifting capacity. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with our partners at CSL Shipping.”

The two companies will jointly operate the vessel. Commercial enquiry can be handled by CSL’s Shanghai office, ABB’s Singapore team or COLI Group’s HQ in Hamburg.

Jack Lee, Managing Director at CSL Group, says: "This partnership will strengthen our global network, so that we can offer better services to our customers. The commercial, operations and engineering teams of both companies will work in close cooperation to ensure the highest quality and standards for our joint clients. Indeed, we see this step as a big milestone for CSL."



