Asian Shipowners’ Association Calls for Action on Seafarer Safety

The Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA) held its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 16 in Shanghai with focus of much of the discussion on the safety of seafarers.

The meeting was hosted by the China Shipowners’ Association (CSA) and attended by more than 230 representatives from ASA Ordinary/Associate members.

The ASA said that unfair treatment of seafarers has a severe impact on seafarers' physical and mental well-being and a damaging effect on the image of the shipping industry and its ability to attract and retain qualified seafarers. A shortage of STCW certified officers has been predicted in the near future.

Unfair treatment of seafarers often takes place when seafarers are detained on suspicion of committing maritime crimes. An on-going example is Captain Yu Yihai’s prolonged imprisonment without trial in Honduras, which is contrary to the principles of conducting trials as expeditiously as possible or releasing the detained person on bail as laid down in relevant international treaties.

The ASA has noted the joint efforts of ILO/IMO to develop dedicated guidelines on the fair treatment of seafarers detained on suspicion of committing maritime crimes, and welcomes the early adoption of the guidelines while urging the Honduran administration to have Captain Yu Yihai’s case to be handled fairly and expeditiously in accordance with the provisions on fair treatment of seafarers, contained in MLC 2006 and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

Additionally, the ASA expressed concern regarding the escalating number of reported incidents of piracy and armed robberies in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore during the first quarter of 2023. It urged immediate action and called upon the three littoral governments of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to intensify their patrols.

Piracy and armed robbery continue to pose a threat to ships and seafarers in high-risk waters and ports. The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine is having a significant impact on the safety and security of some seafarers.

The ASA called on all the stakeholders in the shipping industry to:

* work together to maintain the security and stability of the international shipping corridors by combating piracy and armed robbery and improving the transit efficiency and service level of the international canals;

* pay more attention to the development of high-quality seafarers to cope with the predicted shortage in the foreseeable future; and

* take measures to reduce the impact of international conflicts on maritime transport.

The next ASA AGM will be held in Hong Kong in May 2024.



