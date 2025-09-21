Marine Link
ASRY Completes Work on Tanker Torm Venture

September 21, 2025

Image courtesy ASRY

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY)  completed the repair, maintenance and handover of the giant cargo tanker Torm Venture, owned by Denmark's Torm. The project involved major repair and maintenance works to renew the vessel and improve its operational
efficiency.

‘During this project, we faced a challenge to complete the repairs and deliver the vessel successfully within just 14 days from the start of work, while the expected timeframe was 18 days," said Mahmood Hassan, a project manager at ASRY. "We managed to achieve this thanks to the efforts of both teams.’

‘We brought in one of our oldest tankers, now over 18 years in service, for this maintenance project. Today we must say that ASRY’s services have exceeded all our expectations in terms of quality, performance, and timing precision.’ said Shadhivardhan Khoat, Dry Dock Manager, Torm.

