ASRY Launches Two Bunker Vessels for Bapco Refining

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) launched a pair of bunker vessels for Bapco Refining, a subsidiary of Bapco Energies, at a ceremony held on Monday, attended by ASRY Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed Al Abri, Bapco Refining Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ms. Afaf Zainalabedin, and senior representatives from both companies.

The event featured the formal launch, with both vessels lowered into the water for the first time, marking completion of a main stage of the project and showing ASRY’s ability to deliver major marine projects to the highest engineering, technical, and safety standards.

ASRY’s Vice President for Commercial Affairs, Mr Sauvir Sarkar, said the project was the result of a year of diligent work covering every stage, from the design of the two bunker vessels through to construction and core outfitting. He noted that the launch starts the final phase, which includes full commissioning, tests and sea trials ahead of handover, with performance quality meeting international standards and BAPCO Refining s highest marine transportation standards.

The launch is part of a wider project to build and hand over two self-propelled fuel vessels for Bapco Refining.



Image courtesy ASRY