Blue Border Security Assessment

International Maritime Organization (IMO) 's maritime security provisions and the IMO treaties for the suppression of unlawful acts against the safety of navigation can be seen in the wider context of the global fight against terrorism.

The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UNCTED) carries out assessment visits to countries to assess their compliance with various international security instruments.

IMO has participated in a follow-up UNCTED assessment visit to Greece (31 January to 1 February), alongside the World Customs Organization (WCO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the international police agency Interpol.

The visit (which was a follow-up to a 2010 assessment) focused in particular on Greece's experience with inter-agency cooperation on risk assessment, amongst entities which include the coast guard, police and customs, with a view to identifying best practices.

The multi-agency approach to assessments demonstrates UN collaboration and provides IMO access to senior levels of government from multiple departments and agencies with an interest in maritime security, including maritime authorities, defence, law enforcement, customs and coast guards.