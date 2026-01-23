Associated Terminals takes a Pair of All-Electric Cranes

Associated Terminals and Liebherr Maritime Cranes celebrated the christening of two CBG 500 E cranes in New Orleans, introducing the first all-electric transshipment cranes of their kind on the Lower Mississippi River.

Each crane is engineered for high-volume bulk handling, offering maximum grab capacities of 90 tonnes in sheltered waters and up to 65 tonnes in

open water, complemented by a lattice boom design with up to 50 metres outreach. Integrated LiCaTronic energy recovery systems improve efficiency by recovering energy generated when braking or lowering loads, while remote diagnostics and ergonomic cabins enhance operational safety and reliability.

The two CBG 500 E cranes are installed on Associated Terminals’ next-generation barges, purpose-built with hybrid-ready power systems, an intelligent load management and reduced fuel consumption. Keel cooling technology further minimizes maintenance needs and environmental impact.

The christening ceremony, held on the banks of the Mississippi River, gathered hundreds of guests from the maritime industry, politics, and business. "The christening of these cranes marks a defining moment for our operations,’ said Zeljko Franks, COO at Associated Terminals. "It represents years of planning and partnership coming to life. By introducing this technology on the Mississippi, we are combining performance with sustainability in a way that will benefit our customers, our communities, and the river for years to come."

The first crane, delivered in the summer of 2025, has already gone into service and quickly proved itself as a key asset for bulk handling, earning strong praise from Associated Terminals after commissioning. The second CBG 500 E arrived at the end of 2025 and was successfully assembled ahead of the ceremony; following the christening, it will join its counterpart in operation, continuing the same standard of efficiency.





At the christening ceremony of the two CBG 500 E cranes, General Manager Sales at Liebherr-Rostock GmbH, Andreas Müller, spoke about the importance of the continued partnership between Liebherr and Associated Terminals and the role the new electric cranes will play in shaping the future of port operations along the Mississippi.

Image courtesy Liebherr

