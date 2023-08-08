Association of Panamanian Shipowners Joins ICS

The Association of Panamanian Shipowners (ARPA) has become an associate member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Launched in 2020, ARPA was created by shipowners and operators of vessels to strengthen Panama’s shipping industry by offering quality support, professionalism, credibility, and active contribution to the social economic and environmental improvement of the country.

This membership will build on the relationships across the maritime sector as the industry continues to work together to find solutions to collective issues including piracy, seafarer welfare and training, digitisation, automation, and decarbonisation.

The ICS already has a long-term relationship with the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), regularly liaising with the ACP to communicate the consensus position of the global shipping industry and ensure that the interests of shipping are properly addressed in policy areas related to shipping canals.

At COP27 last November, the government of Panama signed up to the Clean Energy Marine Hubs initiative, formally launched in July 2023 at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial in Goa. Co-led by a task force of CEOs, the initiative is a cross-sectoral public-private initiative aiming to accelerate the production, export and import of low-carbon fuels across the world.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the ICS, said: “I am delighted to welcome the Association of Panamanian Shipowners to associate ICS membership. We all know that our challenges are bigger than any one country, shipowner, or national member association, and as such we must collaborate to achieve our joint goals.”



