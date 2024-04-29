AST Networks Acquires Reygar

AST Networks, provider of land and maritime communication technology and remote connectivity solutions, announced it has acquired Reygar Ltd, provider of fully integrated performance monitoring and control solutions for crewed and uncrewed vessels.

“With the acquisition of Reygar, AST Networks is poised to deliver even greater value to our customers.” said Gregory Darling, Founder and Chairman of AST Networks. “Reygar’s expertise in vessel performance monitoring perfectly complements our existing suite of IoT (IRAMS) and network solutions, allowing us to offer end-to-end capabilities for optimizing fleet operations, enhancing safety, and maximizing efficiency.”

AST Reygar has been formed and will combine the best features of AST's IRAMS and Reygar's BareFLEET, offering analytics and solutions to the maritime sector.

“We are excited to join forces with AST Networks and bring our expertise in vessel performance monitoring to a wider audience,” said Chris Huxley-Reynard, Managing Director at Reygar Ltd. “Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that empower maritime companies to achieve their operational objectives with confidence.”