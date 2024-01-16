AST Secures Intellian OneWeb Certification

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd (AST) has officially been awarded the Intellian OneWeb Certification, authorizing the company to carry out installations of Intellian parabolic antennas.

The certification, issued by Intellian, a provider of satellite communication and antenna systems, makes AST authorized to install and maintain Intellian's parabolic antennas. In addition, AST will offer certified training for Intellian OneWeb solutions, covering all modules including installation, commissioning, troubleshooting and certification.

The certification process involved rigorous testing and validation of AST's technical expertise in installing and maintaining Intellian's parabolic antennas. With successful completion of the certification, AST can now offer its customers a wider range of solutions, ensuring optimal performance and reliability for maritime satellite communications, the company said.

Jonathon Lee, Business Development Manager and OneWeb Lead at AST, said, "We are delighted to receive Intellian OneWeb certification, as it signifies our commitment to delivering top-tier connectivity solutions to our maritime customers and ensuring we provide industry-leading training. This enhances our capabilities and enables us to provide the latest in parabolic antenna technology to the global maritime community."