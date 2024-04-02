Astilleros Balenciaga Delivers New SOV for Edda Wind

Norway-based Edda Wind on Tuesday announced it has taken delivery of a newly built service operation vessel (SOV) from Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Balenciaga.

The vessel, C416—to be renamed Edda Goelo at a later stage—was delivered on March 26. It will be the permanent vessel in the contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at the Saint-Brieuc wind farm in France, running until Q2 2028.

C416 is of Salt 0358 design and the sister vessel of Edda Brint, delivered from Astilleros Balenciaga in October 2022. It can accommodate up to 60 persons in separate high standard cabins.

According to Edda Wind, the newbuild has been designed with flexibility and operability that enables it to service wind farms worldwide. The vessel has also been prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as energy carrier in a liquid organic hydrogen carrier concept.

“C416 represents the future of offshore wind service vessels, being the second SOV worldwide prepared for a hydrogen-based energy system capable of up to four weeks of endurance. This milestone positions the vessel to support the construction and commissioning of wind farms without generating carbon emissions, aligning with our commitment to sustainability,” said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.

In addition to C416 and the seven vessels (all CSOVs) currently under construction, Edda Wind owns and operates two SOVs, Edda Mistral and Edda Brint and three CSOVs, Edda Breeze, Edda Boreas and Edda Nordri.

“As operators seek to enhance efficiency, reduce operating costs, and minimize environmental impact in wind farm operations, specialized service vessels play a crucial role. Edda Wind is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for such vessels, offering tailored solutions to meet evolving industry needs,” Walland said.