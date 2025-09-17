Astro Offshore Expands Fleet with Five New Vessels

Offshore vessel operator Astro Offshore, an Adani Group company, has acquired five offshore vessels en bloc, raising its fleet size to 49 ships and strengthening its presence in West Africa.

The deal includes four platform supply vessels (PSVs), two of which are diesel-electric, and one high-specification 86-meter multipurpose supply vessel (MPSV) equipped with a 160-tonne crane.

With the latest additions, Astro now operates 15 DP2 vessels, including five diesel-electric.

The strategic expansion builds on the company’s acquisition of two modern PSVs earlier in September, further reinforcing Astro’s global reach and operational capabilities.

The expansion also strengthens Astro’s position in West Africa, one of the world’s most dynamic offshore markets. With increased capacity and advanced vessels, the company is better placed to support long-term operations.

“This latest acquisition further enhances our global presence in the offshore sector and reaffirms our commitment to meeting both the current and future needs of our valued clients.

“The en-bloc transaction underscores our ambition to operate one of the world’s youngest and most efficient fleets. We are excited to bring this new tonnage into service and look forward to supporting our customers on a truly global scale,” said Mark Humphreys, CEO of Astro Offshore.

The company noted the acquisitions align with its strategy to invest in cleaner, future-ready vessels while shifting its focus toward building direct relationships with national and international oil companies.