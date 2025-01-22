Asyad Group Outlines Plans to Sell 20% of Shipping Business via IPO

Oman's state-owned logistics firm Asyad Group plans to sell shares in its shipping subsidiary through an initial public offering, it said on Wednesday, as part of the Gulf country's privatization drive.

The group, owned by Oman's sovereign wealth fund, plans to sell a stake of at least 20% in Asyad Shipping Co and float it on the Muscat stock exchange, it said in document detailing its intention to float.

"The intended listing would provide investors with the opportunity to invest in one of the world's largest diversified maritime shipping companies and a key player in the Omani economy," the company said.

Oman is pushing forward with a privatization drive to attract foreign investors.

That strategy, along with fiscal reforms, has helped the Sultanate pay down debt and turn its large fiscal deficit of recent years into a surplus since 2022.

Asyad Shipping focuses on transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil and other products. It lists energy firms BP and Shell as well as trading firm Trafigura among its customers and partners.

Reuters reported in July last year that Asyad was planning an initial public offering of the subsidiary and had selected Jefferies Group and EFG Hermes as advisers.

The offering will be made in two tranches, with 75% made to eligible investors in Oman and qualified institutional and other foreign investors. Of the 75% tranche, 30% of shares have been earmarked for anchor investors, the firm said, without naming them.

The remaining 25% will be sold to retail investors in Oman.

The subscription period is expected to start next month, after the company has received regulatory approval.

Asyad Shipping plans to pay dividends semi-annually, beginning in September 2025 for the first six months of this year.

The company posted an adjusted core profit margin of 69% for the first nine months of last year, up from 65% over the same period in 2023.

Oman Investment Bank, EFG Hermes, JP Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint global coordinators. Sohar International is acting as joint global coordinator and as issue manager.

Credit Agricole and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners.





(Reuters - Reporting by Federico Maccioni; editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens and Christina Fincher)