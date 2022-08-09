Atlantic Towing PSVs Rescue Crew from Sinking Fishing Vessel

Two platform supply vessels (PSV) stationed in eastern Canada came to the rescue of a crew from a sinking fishing vessel off the coast of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Monday.

Atlantic Towing said its PSVs Atlantic Griffon and Atlantic Shrike picked up a radio transmission from a nearby vessel stating the fishing boat Gypsy Mariner had lost power and was taking on water. The PSVs immediately contacted the Canadian Coast Guard, and at 1:10 a.m., they were tasked to respond to the distress call.

After sailing for 98 minutes, the Griffon was the first on-scene, finding the Gypsy Mariner listing heavily to port and continuing to take on water. An airplane and helicopter arrived soon after, followed by the Shrike and the Canadian Coast Guard vessel the CCGS Sacred Bay. The Master of the Atlantic Griffon made the decision to deploy the Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) and bring the Gypsy's crew aboard, which was completed in two trips.

Once the seven crew members, including the Captain and Mate, and their two dogs were aboard the Griffon, they made their way to the ship's bridge to call family and loved ones. They departed for home soon after, while the Sacred Bay remained with the sinking fishing boat. The Atlantic Griffon, Shrike and the rescued crew sailed into St. John's at approximately 10 a.m., with all persons accounted for.

Tom Swift, operations manager with Atlantic Towing, said, "Working in the offshore can be an extremely dangerous environment. We were fortunate to have the tools, equipment, people and training to respond effectively and ensure a good outcome. Our crews reacted quickly and effectively, and thankfully everyone made it home safely."