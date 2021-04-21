Atlantic Wind Transfers Pursuing Integrated Management System Certification

Rhode Island-based owner and operator of crew transfer vessels (CTV) Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT) has engaged classification society DNV for the company’s integrated Management System Certification as it seeks to scale up in the U.S. offshore wind industry. The company is working with DNV in pursuing international Safety Management Systems (SMS) certification and ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certification.

As the U.S. offshore wind industry expands, the country's first Jones Act CTV owner/operator plans to be at the forefront in providing crew transfer services up and down the East Coast, and eventually on the West Coast as the industry grows. AWT president Charles A. Donadio, Jr. said he sees the company's fleet of CTVs growing five-fold over the next five years, from its two-vessel fleet currently in operation. Donadio is keen that AWT maintain its position as a leader in technology and design in the sector and in growing the business through innovation and collaboration with their European counterparts. He sees the company's management system certification as an integral part of that growth plan.

"Looking ahead to the future of U.S. offshore wind, safety will be of utmost importance. Understanding the evolution of offshore wind in Europe and what the expectations are of European developers, we are readying ourselves to be on par with the European standard," Donadio said.

There is no current SMS certification requirement locally, but AWT seeks to ensure the company has a foundation for future growth. "After all, it's the same European developers that are planting roots here. Our voluntary efforts reflect our understanding of the industry's needs and our commitment to provide the sector's best turnkey operating model to benefit our clients and the industry.

"Having a strong Safety Management System and optimizing its effectiveness is business-critical, and our involvement in certifying those audit processes will result in continuous improvement and have a positive impact on AWT’s operation," said Antony DSouza, executive vice president and regional manager, DNV Maritime Americas. "The U.S. offshore wind industry is positioned to take off in a big way, and as one of the leading operators in the space, [AWT's] pursuit of voluntary certification is likely to set an industry standard."