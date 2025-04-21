Atlantic Zonda Drillship Starts its Maiden Job with Petrobras

The seventh generation Atlantic Zonda drillship, managed by Ventura Offshore Midco, has started operations for Petrobras under a three-year drilling contract.

The Atlantic Zonda is managed by Ventura Offshore through marketing and operating agreements with the rig owner, Eldorado Drilling, and the company will earn its management fees and reimbursable revenues from these agreements.

Following the delivery of the Atlantic Zonda from Samsung shipyards, contract preparations were carried out in Singapore, where the rig was upgraded with the most advanced technological drilling package available.

The three-year contract marks the start of its inaugural assignment, with an option for additional three years for the Brazilian state-run firm Petrobras.

The Atlantic Zonda is a full dual activity rig equipped with Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) capability.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire Ventura Offshore team for achieving this important milestone. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. Additionally, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Eldorado Drilling for their invaluable partnership and support throughout this endeavor. We look forward to delivering safe and efficient operations to Petrobras with the Atlantic Zonda,” said Guilherme Coelho, CEO of Ventura Offshore.

"We are excited to commence the contract made possible through our strong relationship with Ventura and the hard work, dedication and commitment of the entire Zonda project team,” added Svend Anton Maier, CEO of Eldorado Drilling.